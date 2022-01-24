Peppa Pig Theme Park gives first look at muddy puddles splash pad

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Peppa Pig Theme Park, the new park under construction near Legoland Florida, has shared a new preview of its muddy puddle splash pad area.

The video released on social media Monday shows the splash pad that will be perfect for families with young children.

“The muddy puddle splash pad is a water play area with fountains, slides and watery surprises. It’s the perfect way to cool down on those sunny days,” said the park’s spokesperson, Kelly Hornick. “Plus, this entire area has been graded for wheelchair use with accessible water tunnels and hoops - that way everybody can splish, splash like Peppa.”

Last year, leaders announced at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando that the park would be a certified autism center when it opens.

The new Peppa Pig theme park, which is based on the popular British children’s character, will feature several themed rides and attractions, including Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster, Peppa Pig’s Balloon Ride, Grandad Dog’s Pirate Boat Ride and Grampy Rabbit’s Dinosaur Adventure.

Tickets, vacation packages and annual passes are now available.

