Stylish stroller: Walt Disney World unveils new fleet for families

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Walt Disney World has rolled out a new stroller fleet for families to rent while out at the theme parks.

Disney said on social media Thursday that cast members prepped the new strollers early Thursday morning to have them ready by park open.

New strollers at Walt Disney World (Disney)

The strollers are black, yellow and red and feature Mickey and Minnie Mouse designs on the side.

According to Disney’s website, the strollers are available to rent throughout the Walt Disney World theme parks and Disney Springs.

A single stroller will cost $15 per day or $13 for multiple days; double strollers cost $31 a day and $27 for multiple days.

