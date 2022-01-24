Disney shares first look at finisher medals for Springtime Surprise Weekend

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – RunDisney has shared a first-look at the finisher medals for the all-new Springtime Surprise Weekend.

The four-day event takes place at Walt Disney World beginning March 31.

Races include the Expedition Everest 5K , Race for the Taste 10K, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror 10-Miler and the runDisney Springtime Surprise Challenge, which includes all three events, 19.3 total miles.

“The inaugural event, whose theme will change each year, borrows from some all-time favorite runDisney events and combines them with exciting new twists and turns for a totally unique experience,” Disney Sports Social Community Manager Sarah Harris said on Disney’s blog.

The 5K medal features an Expedition Everest logo which appears to open up to reveal a compass inside.

Expedition Everest 5K (runDisney)

The 10K race, which will take runners through parts of EPCOT, features everyone’s favorite little chef, Remy.

Race For the Taste 10K (runDisney)

The 10-miler will have runners dashing around Hollywood Studios, and features the iconic Hollywood Tower Hotel and Goofy.

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror™ 10-Miler (runDisney)

Mickey Mouse is front and center on the medal for the inaugural runDisney Springtime Surprise Challenge medal.

runDisney Springtime Surprise Challenge (runDisney)

The race weekend will include an early morning sunrise yoga, as well as virtual options for those who wish to run the races during their own time.

Disney said limited availability remains for the 2022 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend.

The 2022 Princess Half Marathon Weekend will take place at Walt Disney World on Feb. 24.