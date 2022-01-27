Disney announces return of ‘Festival of Fantasy Parade,’ other events

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced the dates for several new and returning entertainment offerings coming to the resort during its 50th anniversary celebration.

Beginning Feb. 11, guests will get to see the brand-new “Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade” at Magic Kingdom.

“Starring nearly 30 of your favorite Disney and Pixar friends, this super-sized cavalcade features Nick and Judy from “Zootopia,” Baloo and King Louie from “The Jungle Book,” José Carioca and Panchito from “The Three Caballeros,” plus Merida, Moana, The Incredibles, and more – including the Magic Kingdom debut of Miguel from ‘Coco’ in his mariachi best,” Disney described on its blog.

Feb. 11 is the brand-new “Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade!” (Walt Disney World)

On Feb. 25, the stage show “Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire” will make its debut on the Cinderella Castle Forecourt.

“Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire” (Walt Disney World)

“The show, newly enhanced for the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration, will incorporate favorite scenes inspired by “Frozen,” “Tangled,” and “The Princess and the Frog” – plus a new opening and a new finale with Mickey Mouse and all his friends in their sparkling, EARidescent fashions,” Disney leaders said.

Also returning to the Magic Kingdom is the family-favorite, the “Festival of Fantasy Parade.”

On March 9, families will watch as some of Disney’s most popular characters glide down Main Street U.S.A. once again. Disney said the fire-breathing Maleficent Dragon float will also be making its grand return. The parade has been suspended since Disney was forced to close its parks due to the pandemic.

Festival of Fantasy Parade returning to Walt Disney World in 2022 (Disney)

The resort is also planning to bring back “Fantasmic” to Hollywood Studios, and an all-new “Finding Nemo” show to Animal Kingdom later this year.

