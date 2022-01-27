Disney makes progress on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ starship at EPCOT

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Starship under construction. Jan. 27, 2022

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Construction crews at Walt Disney World are making significant progress toward the opening of the all-new attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

The roller coaster attraction, based off of the popular Marvel films, is slated to open at EPCOT later this summer.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Starship under construction. Jan. 27, 2022 (McReynolds)

This week, Imagineers, alongside construction crews, began installing the massive Nova Corps Starblaster ship that will greet guests before they enter the attraction.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Starship under construction. Jan. 27, 2022 (McReynolds)

“Once complete, this ship will be the signature icon of the Wonders of Xandar pavilion and immediately establish the Xandarian storyline guests will discover inside this new attraction,” said Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley in an Instagram post. “Over the coming weeks we’ll be assembling the 51-foot-tall ship, adding finishing details and tying in the landing pad area that surrounds the ship.”

Ad

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Starship under construction. Jan. 27, 2022 (McReynolds)

Crews have already installed part of the ship’s cockpit and wings.

The new attraction will be one of the longest fully enclosed coasters in the world, housed in one of the largest show buildings ever constructed for a Disney theme park. The thrill ride is also the first Disney coaster with a reverse launch.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Opening in 2022 at EPCOT (Disney Parks Blog)

It will be located in the theme park’s newly named World Discovery neighborhood.

No official opening date has been announced.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.