68º

BREAKING NEWS

Theme Parks

Disney makes progress on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ starship at EPCOT

New attractions slated to open this summer

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Walt Disney World, Disney World, Theme Parks, EPCOT, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind
Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Starship under construction. Jan. 27, 2022 (McReynolds)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Construction crews at Walt Disney World are making significant progress toward the opening of the all-new attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

The roller coaster attraction, based off of the popular Marvel films, is slated to open at EPCOT later this summer.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Starship under construction. Jan. 27, 2022 (McReynolds)

This week, Imagineers, alongside construction crews, began installing the massive Nova Corps Starblaster ship that will greet guests before they enter the attraction.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Starship under construction. Jan. 27, 2022 (McReynolds)

“Once complete, this ship will be the signature icon of the Wonders of Xandar pavilion and immediately establish the Xandarian storyline guests will discover inside this new attraction,” said Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley in an Instagram post. “Over the coming weeks we’ll be assembling the 51-foot-tall ship, adding finishing details and tying in the landing pad area that surrounds the ship.”

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Starship under construction. Jan. 27, 2022 (McReynolds)

Crews have already installed part of the ship’s cockpit and wings.

The new attraction will be one of the longest fully enclosed coasters in the world, housed in one of the largest show buildings ever constructed for a Disney theme park. The thrill ride is also the first Disney coaster with a reverse launch.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Opening in 2022 at EPCOT (Disney Parks Blog)

It will be located in the theme park’s newly named World Discovery neighborhood.

No official opening date has been announced.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

email