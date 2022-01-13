2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts seeks to draw creative crowd

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow — better known to most as EPCOT — will soon embrace its role as a window to distant lands and their cultures with its annual International Festival of the Arts.

The 2022 edition runs from Friday, Jan. 14 to Feb. 21, where guests are invited to celebrate their creative side with more than 100 visiting and in-house artists at work, interactive experiences for all ages, concerts headlined by Broadway stars and 15 Food Studios placed along the World Showcase.

Photo ops, a paint-by-numbers mural, chalk artists and opportunities for children to create their own chalk masterworks comprise only some of the family-friendly fun that Disney intends to dish out at the festival. Art collectors can stock up on Wyland or Thomas Kinkade works among others in the lineup of well-known painters, that is unless they opt to take home pieces from Disney animators, cast members or visiting artists as well.

Though Disney said all events are subject to being changed or canceled during the five-week, three-day festival, there’s likely always going to be something that can keep you entertained, fed, or both. For the latter, one could make a reservation for the DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series Dining Package, or they could secure a “Festival Passport” to take part in the “Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine,” a five-stop stroll with sweet and savory destinations.

To experience the festival, park guests must have a valid admission and park reservation for EPCOT on the same day as they plan to visit, the company said.

