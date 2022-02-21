SeaWorld updates height requirement for new Ice Breaker coaster

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando has changed the minimum height requirement for its newest roller coaster, Ice Breaker.

The company made the change as it welcomed the first guests during its grand opening event Friday.

“Ice Breaker is one of the most anticipated coasters of 2022 and it has been extremely popular among guests since opening Feb. 18,” the company said in a statement. “We are experiencing some operational issues with smaller riders and so out of an abundance of caution, we raised the height requirement from 48 inches to 54 inches for the time being as we work with the manufacturer and safety professionals to make adjustments. Ensuring our guests have a safe and thrilling experience in our park remains our top priority.”

Named after the icy Arctic summits, Ice Breaker features four airtime filled launches, both backwards and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida — a 93 feet tall spike with a 100-degree angle. Riders will then fly over a near-vertical tophat maneuver into a series of exciting twists, turns and airtime hills.

Ice Breaker is one of several new attractions SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment plans to open across its theme parks.

Next month, at nearby Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, the company will open the record-breaking coaster Iron Gwazi.

Guests must be 48 inches to ride Iron Gwazi.

