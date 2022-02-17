New slingshot attraction opens at Margaritaville Orlando

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Sunset Walk at Margaritaville Resort Orlando has a new attraction for guests to enjoy.

The Slingshot Group of Companies held a ribbon-cutting Thursday for a new slingshot attraction.

Officials said the attraction’s towers stand at 240 feet tall and will launch two riders up to 400 feet in the air, reaching speeds of up to 100 mph.

“To be here and part of the Margaritaville Resort destination as well, you know that’s a world-class, world-renowned organization, and to have us to be part of that and standing next to them is something that we’re extremely proud of,” said Ritchie Armstrong, owner of the Slingshot Company.

The new attraction is the latest project for the Slingshot Group of Companies. Just down the road at ICON Park, the company recently opened two world-record-setting attractions, the Orlando Free Fall and the Orlando Slingshot.

During Thursday’s event, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office designated the new attraction as a safe place, an initiative by the sheriff’s office that protects LGBTQ people victimized by crime.

“This symbol on your business represents that you’re welcoming. You’re welcoming to the LBTGQ community, you’re welcoming if anyone in the LBTGQ community is a victim, or a witness of a crime,” said Detective Rosa Marrero-Mosa. “If they see this sign on your business they know that your business is going to be welcoming to them and they’re going to go there and call 911 and wait for our deputies to show up in a safe location.”

The new attraction at Sunset Walk will be open daily beginning at 10 a.m.

