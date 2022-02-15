Sports Illustrated Resort coming to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sports Illustrated is diving into the travel industry.

The company is in the process of developing a new premium resort brand that will offer an array of experiences for travelers, families and sports fans.

The first Sports Illustrated Resort property is expected to be unveiled this year in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. An Orlando resort is scheduled to open in 2024.

Right now, it’s not clear where the resort will be built in Orlando, but the company said the hotels will be located on, or near, university campuses and reflect a school’s heritage. Sports Illustrated Resorts portfolio is expected to include university locations, upscale golf destinations, chic beach clubs, eco-adventure lodges and large-format resorts.

ADMI Inc. and Experiential Ventures Hospitality LLC, in partnership with Authentic Brands Group is helping to develop the new properties.

“The mission of Sports Illustrated Resorts is to provide a vibrant and interactive experience,” said Joseph Cellura, Chairman of ADMI Inc., and Christopher Schroeder, CEO of Experiential Ventures Hospitality LLC. “People are looking for experiences that allow them to be more active and participatory, and Sports Illustrated Resorts will create the ultimate immersive experiences for guests through the various hospitality categories and destinations we plan to enter.”

This is not the first major Central Florida project for ADMI Inc.

According to the company’s website, other projects include things for Disney Cruise Line, Universal Orlando and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon.

Each Sports Illustrated Resort will include a host of attractions from live action sports and entertainment to quality dining, wellness and relaxation. Renderings of the Orlando resort appear to show proposed go carts, zip lining, slingshot attraction, ball fields and resort style pool.

“We are excited to expand Sports Illustrated in such a thrilling and interactive way, engaging travelers, families and sports fans like never before,” said Dan Dienst, Executive Vice Chairman of ABG. “ADMI’s vision for Sports Illustrated Resorts is to create a portfolio of immersive lifestyle properties that will become go-to destinations for individuals and families seeking active vacation experiences.”

Along with Orlando, the resorts are also being planned for areas throughout the United States and Hawaii.