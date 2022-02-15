Craving retro beach vibes? Barbie Malibu pop-up truck will be at The Florida Mall this Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re a Barbie fan or feeling nostalgic for retro beach days, one pop-up truck in Orlando might have just what you’re looking for.
For one day only — Saturday, Feb. 19 — the Barbie Malibu pop-up truck will be at The Florida Mall, with a new line of merchandise for fans of all ages to enjoy.
From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., the truck will be parked outside of the Crayola Experience.
[TRENDING: VIDEO: Drunken woman on motorized suitcase leads police chase through Orlando airport, officials say | Kevin Hart is coming to Orlando| Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Shoppers can purchase exclusive 70s themed apparel and accessories, including an embroidered denim jacket, tie-dye bucket hat, beach towel, burlap shopper tote and more.
This event is one of the stops on the 2022 Barbie Malibu national tour and will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic California girl.
Transactions will be made by credit card, with prices ranging from $12 to $75.
The next stop on the Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour will be in Jacksonville on March 5.