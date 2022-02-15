Craving retro beach vibes? Barbie Malibu pop-up truck will be at The Florida Mall this Saturday

The Barbie Malibu pop-up truck is coming to The Florida Mall on Saturday, Feb. 19 with new 70s themed merchandise.

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re a Barbie fan or feeling nostalgic for retro beach days, one pop-up truck in Orlando might have just what you’re looking for.

For one day only — Saturday, Feb. 19 — the Barbie Malibu pop-up truck will be at The Florida Mall, with a new line of merchandise for fans of all ages to enjoy.

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., the truck will be parked outside of the Crayola Experience.

Shoppers can purchase exclusive 70s themed apparel and accessories, including an embroidered denim jacket, tie-dye bucket hat, beach towel, burlap shopper tote and more.

This event is one of the stops on the 2022 Barbie Malibu national tour and will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic California girl.

A Barbie Malibu embroidered denim jacket is just one of the pieces to purchase at the Barbie Malibu pop-up truck event on Saturday, Feb. 19. (Barbie Malibu Tour)

You can buy a multicolored beach towel at the Barbie Malibu pop-up truck on Saturday, Feb. 19 at The Florida Mall. (Barbie Malibu Tour)

Transactions will be made by credit card, with prices ranging from $12 to $75.

The next stop on the Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour will be in Jacksonville on March 5.