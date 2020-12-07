Ready to shop? Check out Hello Kitty Café Truck & Barbie Pop-Up Truck at The Florida Mall

If you still have some holiday shopping to do, or if you want to feel nostalgic from the 80s and 90s, this might be perfect timing and just what you need.

For one day only, on Saturday, Dec. 12, the Hello Kitty Café Truck and the Barbie Pop-Up Truck will be parked at The Florida Mall, offering an outdoor mobile shopping experience featuring exclusive sweets and treats for fans of all ages.

From 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., look for the two all-pink trucks parked outside the Crayola Experience.

Shoppers will be able to get their hands on new exclusive items and limited-edition collectibles.

PHOTOS: Swipe through to see what goodies will be at the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Full Screen 1 / 19 Here are some of the sweets and treats available at the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck which will be parked at the Florida Mall on Dec. 12.

The Hello Kitty Café Truck will offer shoppers a new Hello Kitty Café Cookie plush, new hand-decorated cookie sets, sprinkle mugs, pin sets, cookie sets, canvas totes and more.

The Barbie Truck will feature exclusive 90s-themed apparel and accessories such as embroidered denim jackets, hats, T-shirts, vinyl “boombox” tote bags, fanny packs, “cassette tape” wallets and more.

Both trucks have COVID-19 safety procedures and increased sanitation to keeps shoppers comfortable and safe.

PHOTOS: Swipe through to see what will be offered at the Barbie Pop-Up Truck

Full Screen 1 / 16 Merchandise available at Barbie Pop-Up Truck coming to the Florida Mall on Dec. 12.

Guests are encouraged to wear a mask, stay socially distanced, clean hands after touching surfaces and stay home if you’re sick, according to the company’s officials.

All transactions will be contactless and cashless.

The Orlando stop is the last destination for the Hello Kitty Café Truck on its 2020 East Coast tour. Look for more dates in 2021.