Kevin Hart is coming to Orlando. Here’s when and where you can see him

ORLANDO, Fla. – Kevin Hart is bringing his Reality Check Tour to Orlando later this year, Live Nation announced Monday.

The comedian has launched his first major tour in four years and will make the Amway Center one of the 30 stops on Sept. 16, according to event organizers.

“I am hype as s*** to go back out on tour. There is nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins. I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest. Go get your tickets and come ready to have a good night!” Hart said in a release.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. at KevinHartNation.com.

Hart was named one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians of 2019 by Forbes, Live Nation said in a news release.