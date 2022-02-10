Here are some Orlando-area events you would love for Galentine’s Day

Galentine's Day is usually celebrated on the day before Valentine's Day.

ORLANDO, Fla. – While February can seem like it’s a time to celebrate your significant other because of Valentine’s Day, there is also a day to celebrate friendship: Galentine’s Day.

Galentine’s Day takes place the day before Valentine’s Day and this year, the big day is on Sunday.

From markets to classes, there is a lot of fun to experience this weekend!

Here are some Orlando-area events you can bring your best friends to and enjoy some fun activities:

Galentine’s Day Paddle and Mimosa

Go out to Lake Ivanhoe for a beginner-friendly session of paddle boarding with mimosas on the water on Saturday.

“Show some love to your Galentines and enjoy a beautiful morning paddling on Lake Ivanhoe,” the event description reads. “... Let the giant cypress trees and plentiful lily pads cast a lovely spell on you and help you escape from the hustle and bustle of ‘real life.’”

If you have your own paddleboard, even better! The event is free if you bring your own equipment. If you don’t own one, you can still rent one for a fee. Click here to learn more.

Milk Mart Lazy Lovers Market

Enjoy over 100 local vendors Sunday, the day before Valentine’s Day.

“We love love; and it’s time to celebrate the inclusivity and diversity of all the different types of love out there!” organizers said in a Facebook post.

The event takes place Sunday in the Milk District and spans The Nook, Etoile Boutique, Sportstown, Sideward Brewing and Milkhouse.

VEGANtine’s Bash

Love live music? How about gifts and art? The VEGANtine’s Bash at Persimmon Hollow Brewing Company Saturday will give the community a chance to enjoy a vegan Valentine’s Day. An added feature is there will be vegan speed dating you can sign up for if you’re single and ready to mingle.

Click here to learn more about the Saturday event.

Galentine’s Picnic Charcuterie Workshop

We all know everyone enjoys a good charcuterie board and what could make it even better? Making Valentine’s Day-themed boards with the besties.

“Learn how to make a Vday themed Charcuterie board, sip champagne, shop exclusive trends at the Popular Lonely Girl boutique, all while enjoying it picnic style,” organizers said.

You’ll be able to take home a swag bag with goodies and also have access to a photo booth and exclusive sales at the boutique. Click here to learn more or to purchase tickets for the Thursday, Feb. 10, event.

Galentine’s Day at Redlight Redlight

The brewery is hosting its 9th annual Galentine’s Day with good food and a new beer from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The new rosè kölsch is in collaboration with Pink Boots Society, a nonprofit.

“A portion of the proceeds to benefit this awesome non-profit that continues to inspire & encourage women in the beer industry! We’ll also be pouring some of our favorite natural wines and Fancy Punch!” the event’s Facebook post reads.

Brew & View: “Crazy Rich Asians”

What better way to spend a Friday night than grabbing a beer, hanging out with friends and watching the rom-com “Crazy Rich Asians?” Outside of Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company, chill out in lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the film. There will also be food available for purchase. Click here to learn more.

Craft and food festival

And if you want to head back to Ivanhoe Brewing Company Saturday, multiple local food and craft vendors will be gathering for the 407 Food Fair. The fair will bring a variety of food items with a “Sweet & Spicy” theme this month, from Puerto Rican cuisine to traditional cookies.

Click here to learn more and to see the confirmed vendors.