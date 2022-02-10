How to celebrate Valentine’s Day at Walt Disney World

A sweet indulgence for Valentine’s Day, the Sweetheart Chocolate Cupcake is filled with hazelnut cream topped with chocolate hazelnut and strawberry buttercream, a white chocolate heart, and strawberry crisp pearls. This delectable delight can be found at select Disney Resort hotels.

BAY LAKE, Fla. – If you’re looking for a romantic night out for Valentine’s Day, you might want to check out Walt Disney World.

The resort is offering an alluring assortment of dining options, memorable experiences and treasured merchandise throughout its theme parks, resort hotels and Disney Springs.

See some of the offerings, experiences and ideas below.

Dining options at Disney resorts

Many table-service restaurants will feature menu enhancements or special desserts.

Guests enjoying a preview of Gran Destino Tower at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort dine under live olive trees in Tolédo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood, a table-service dining experience offering breathtaking views of Walt Disney World Resort from the tower’s 16th floor. (Walt Disney World)

Sweet treats

The Valentine’s Day Mickey Beignet with cinnamon candy drizzle can be found at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter. (Walt Disney World)

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort and Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort: from Feb. 9-20, guests can savor the new Sweetheart Sundae. A Mickey and Minnie red velvet waffle with chocolate and strawberry swirl, hot fudge, strawberry sauce, and whipped cream.

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter: now through Feb. 28, guests can try a France inspired Mickey Beignet with cinnamon candy drizzle or try a Baton Rouge Beignets.

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa: Now through Feb. 15 at Gasparilla Island Grill, guests can purchase a Valentine’s Day Chocolate Cherry Blondie Pop dipped in dark chocolate.

Theme park treats

Edible bling dazzles in the form of an unforgettable Engagement Ring Cake: chocolate cake filled with raspberry sauce atop a shortbread cookie adorned with a glittering white-chocolate engagement ring. This stunning Valentine’s Day dessert can be found at ABC Commissary at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. (Walt Disney World)

Magic Kingdom: Guests can mark the big day at the Main Street Confectionery . Romantics can get everything from chocolates, caramel apples to crispy treats in romantic shapes.

EPCOT: On Feb. 14, both the Coral Reef Restaurant in World Nature and Le Cellier Steakhouse in the Canada pavilion of World Showcase will feature the all-new new dessert; flourless chocolate cake finished with fresh berries, raspberry whipped cream and raspberry meringue. Guests can dine waterside at La Hacienda de San Angel at the Mexico pavilion in World Showcase or profess a love that’s over the moon at the new Space 220 Restaurant in World Discovery.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: From Feb. 11-14 guests can visit the ABC Commissary to try an edible Engagement Ring Cake. The chocolate cake is filled with raspberry sauce atop a shortbread cookie adorned with a glittering white-chocolate engagement ring. Disney said the Hollywood Brown Derby will also be dishing up a Red Velvet White Chocolate Mousse, and The Trolley Car Café will feature a Red Velvet Whoopie Pie filled with cream cheese buttercream and topped with strawberry buttercream.

Disney Springs sweet treats and deals

For those who adore Valentine’s sweets, the DOLE Whip Chocolate soft-serve swirled with DOLE Whip strawberry garnished with a chocolate-dipped strawberry can be found at Marketplace Snacks at Disney Springs. (Walt Disney World)

Amorette’s Patisserie: Feb. 10 to 24, the shop will showcase a new stunning Hearts of Romance Cake, a delicious strawberry shortcake.

The Ganachery: Through Feb. 14, the sweet spot will present impressive confections such as the Sweetheart Minnie Pinata, a chocolate sphere filled with marshmallow and chocolate, and Ruby Kiss Bon Bons, kiss-shaped treats made from ruby chocolate.

Marketplace Snacks: Through Feb. 26, guests can grab a DOLE Whip Chocolate soft-serve swirled with DOLE Whip strawberry garnished with a chocolate-dipped strawberry.

For guests who want to fan the flames of desire, Vivoli il Gelato will offer “The Love Potion” float: vanilla gelato, strawberry Fanta, and whipped cream.

In addition to good food, Disney Springs shopping will be the perfect place to grab your lover a gift. Basin will offer the sweetest skincare through Feb. 28.

Romantic experiences

‘Disney Enchantment’ at Magic Kingdom Park (Walt Disney World)

Guests can check out the all-new “ Disney Enchantment ” at Magic Kingdom or “ Harmonious ” at EPCOT.

Lovebirds can relish a moonlit stroll along Seven Seas Lagoon.

Romantics can opt for a couples massage at a Disney spa including the recently reopened spa at the Grand Floridian Resort.

Admire the artistry and fall in love all over again while watching Drawn to Life presented by Cirque du Soleil and Disney.

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside and Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter offer romantic settings located along the scenic Sassagoula River. Starting Feb. 4, the couples can enjoy 25-minute horse-drawn carriage rides along its rustic banks, with views of fragrant magnolias, Spanish moss and wildlife.

Fairy tale weddings

Fairy tales become reality at Walt Disney World Resort with Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings. (Walt Disney World)

On Feb. 13, couples interested in exploring options with Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings can head over to Disney’s Wedding Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (no appointment needed) to attend an open house, meet with the Disney Weddings team and take a self-guided tour of select venues.

Those wanting to learn more about celebrating their wedding, vow renewal, engagement or honeymoon at Walt Disney World Resort may visit www.DisneyWeddings.com.