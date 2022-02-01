‘Celebrate Soulfully’ experiences return to Walt Disney World

Celebrate Soulfully Returns to Walt Disney World Resort as it Debuts at Disneyland Resort This February

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Walt Disney World Resort is honoring Black History Month with the return of its popular “Celebrate Soulfully” experiences.

“Celebrate Soulfully invites families and friends to gather for experiences that honor Black heritage and culture through music, food, art and more,” Disney described on its blog.

The experiences are just one of the ways Disney Parks is amplifying diversity, equity and inclusion through its Reimagine Tomorrow endeavor.

This will be the second year for the experiences at Walt Disney World and the first year at Disneyland Resort.

See some of the music, art and shopping experiences below.

Guests will once again be able to experience the “The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure” exhibit in The American Adventure at EPCOT. The exhibit showcases the rich and dynamic evolution of jazz. The exhibit has traveled to museums across the country and expanded to include histories from Kansas City and Harlem.

Live performances of Motown favorites, jazz, R&B and pop hits return to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort throughout February.

Motown In Motion (Disney)

Guests can view incredible murals inspired by Disney and Pixar’s “Soul” at Disney Springs. Disney said the murals were created by emerging Black artists Bee Harris, Bianca Pastel, Arrington Porter and Cory Van Lew.

Select merchandise locations at Disney Springs including Under Armour, Sugarboo, Bowes Signature Candles (inside Marketplace Co-Op) and Sephora will be honoring Black History Month with special merchandise and discounts.

Inside Art of Disney at Disney Springs, guests can check out the Artist Spotlight to learn more about talented Disney animators including Floyd Norman, Bruce Smith, Carole Holliday and others.

In anticipation of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” series on Disney+, art displays inspired by Penny Proud and her family will appear at Disney Springs.

At select Walt Disney World Resorts, guests can check out viewings of films including “Soul,” “Remember the Titans,” and more as a part of Movies Under the Stars.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, guests can meet talented African artisans at Mombasa Marketplace and even take some unique craftworks home.

Check out some of the incredible food offerings below.

Guests can discover celebratory eats inspired by Black stories and new dishes at Disney Springs dining destinations including Wine Bar George, House of Blues, City Works Eatery & Pour House, STK and Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’.

Treats inspired by Disney and Pixar’s “Soul” and “The Princess and the Frog” will be available at Amorette’s Patisseri and The Ganachery at Disney Springs.

Support Black-owned businesses at Vivoli il Gelato by ordering Coffee Pot Gelato, a limited-edition flavor made with coffee stout sourced from Green Bench Brewing Company, a Florida-based Black-owned brewery.

Dishes that pay tribute to African recipes and historic Black chefs can be found throughout Disney’s Animal Kingdom including its nearby resort hotels.

Guests can check out delicious menu items including the Nairobi Coffee Porter, Plant-based Bratwurst, and the “Soul” inspired Half Note Float at Fife & Drum at the Refreshment Outpost in EPCOT. Disney said many of the flavors draw inspiration from the flavors of Eastern Africa.

For the full list of Celebrate Soulfully offerings at Disney Springs, click here.