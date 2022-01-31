Rejected: Here are 33 vanity plates deemed too racy for Florida roads

Every year, drivers lobby the state of Florida to see if they can get a custom license plate; some combination of seven or so numbers and letters that can help a person express themselves as they drive the Sunshine State’s highways and byways.

Unfortunately, not everyone gets their vanity plate approved by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

The reasons for the rejection generally fall under two categories: obscene or objectionable.

“Personalized license plate requests received by the department with obscene or objectionable words will be rejected. If a personalized license plate has been issued and later determined to be obscene or objectionable, the department will recall the license plate. Personalized license plate orders are reviewed for obscene or objectionable material by staff in tax collector or FLHSMV offices when initial applications are processed and also screened through the department’s Inventory Control Unit. Customers can contact FLHSMV or their local tax collector’s office to file a complaint should they encounter a plate that is obscene or objectionable,” a spokesperson with FLHSMV said in a statement.

Below are some examples of the requested vanity plates that have been rejected by the state over the past year:

0RDGY

1MILF

2020WTF

310HSSA

4EVER69

5HOE

69LOL

A22MANN

BCKTFUP

CUTABCH

DRUGMAN

EFF1T

FAAART

GETHI

HOTSX

IFART

JAXH0E

KET0AF

LDYBTCH

M3TH

NUUUUTS

PISSAH

RDNKSHT

SIDTHOT

T8RTIT

USEXYFM

VNASTY

WHTRA5H

XTA5Y

YASSQWN

Z0SEX

Some of the license plates rejected by the state were a little too much for our general audience.

