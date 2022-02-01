🔒 Rejected: Vanity plates deemed to racy for Florida roads

Every year, drivers lobby the state of Florida to see if they can get a custom license plate; some combination of seven or so numbers and letters that can help a person to express themselves as they drive the Sunshine State’s highways and byways.

Unfortunately, not everyone gets their vanity plate approved by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

The reasons for the rejection generally fall under two categories: obscene or objectionable.

“Personalized license plate requests received by the department with obscene or objectionable words will be rejected. If a personalized license plate has been issued and later determined to be obscene or objectionable, the department will recall the license plate. Personalized license plate orders are reviewed for obscene or objectionable material by staff in tax collector or FLHSMV offices when initial applications are processed and also screened through the department’s Inventory Control Unit. Customers can contact FLHSMV or their local tax collector’s office to file a complaint should they encounter a plate that is obscene or objectionable,” a spokesperson with FLHSMV said in a statement.

Below are all of the requested vanity plates that have been rejected by the state over the past year: