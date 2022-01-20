🔓Purging that closet? Here’s how to sell, donate and recycle

ORLANDO, Fla. – Maybe this is the year you will finally clean out your closet to see what fits, what doesn’t, and what fashion items you never want to see again.

Instead of tossing those threads in the trash, Consumer Reports has advice on how to sell, donate or recycle your old clothing.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, more than 9 million tons of clothes ended up in landfills in a year, which is bad for the planet and maybe a lost opportunity to make some money.

SELL

Consumer Reports said it’s easier than ever to turn your unwanted clothing into cash.

“eBay and Facebook Marketplace used to be the only game in town. But there’s a growing number of digital stores and phone apps tailored to sell anything you want to get rid of,” Consumer Reports Editor Kevin Doyle said.

On sites like Poshmark and Vinted, you list your item at a price you choose, and then ship it directly to the buyer with a prepaid shipping label.

With ThredUp and The RealReal, you send your unwanted clothing, bags, and accessories off to be sorted, priced, and listed for sale.

DONATE

“Whether they’re online or in-person, vintage and consignment shops won’t take everything. Often it’s because of the condition of the item or it’s out of style. So if you can’t sell it, but it’s still usable, donate,” said Doyle.

Goodwill, for example, collects and sells donated items to support education and job-placement programs, and you might get a tax deduction.

You can also share your stuff with people in your local community, using the Freecycle Network or BuyNothing Facebook groups where members give and get free items.

RECYCLE

And if there’s really no hope for your old items, recycle! You can check out Earth911.com to find a textile recycling location near you.

Before you buy new clothing, some brands, like Madewell, Levi’s, North Face, Patagonia and REI have programs to take back and resell pre-loved items at a discount.