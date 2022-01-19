Student in custody after shooting classmate inside Seminole High School, officials say

SANFORD, Fla. – A Seminole High School student has been taken into custody after shooting a classmate at the school Wednesday, according to school officials.

The student that was shot has non-life-threatening injuries, the school official confirmed to News 6.

The high school put out an email to parents about the arrest. You can read the email below:

“Dear Seminole High School Families, We regret to inform you that a shooting occurred on/near campus. One student was injured and a suspect is in custody. This was an isolated incident. Students are safe on campus, but will remain in lockdown until cleared by law enforcement. Due to it being an early-release day and as a result of this incident, we will have a delayed dismissal. We will continue to provide you updates as we have more details to share. Thank you!” Seminole High School

The school district also sent an updated voicemail to parents after the suspect was arrested. You can hear it in the media player below:

[TRENDING: Student ends up as only passenger on transatlantic flight | Biden to give away 400 million N95 masks | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Sanford police held a briefing on the shooting and the arrest. Police would not say that the suspect is a student at the school, but a school official confirmed to News 6 that the accused shooter does attend Seminole High School.

Seminole High School is on a “Code Red Lockdown,” according to the district. The ninth-grade center is under a “Code Yellow.”

A spokesperson for Seminole County Public Schools said students are safe and there is no threat to campus.

The school district sent a voicemail to parents following the shooting.

“Dear Seminole High School families, we’re currently in a code red lockdown due to an incident on or near the main campus,” the voicemail from the school said. “Students are safe and there is no current threat to the campus. Students will remain in lockdown until the situation is cleared from law enforcement. Parents, please do not come to the school at this time as law enforcement continues their active investigation. We will continue to update you once we have more information to share. Thank you.”

Ad

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.