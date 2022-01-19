Student shot 3 times at Seminole High School ‘doing OK,’ family says

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A student who was shot several times at Seminole High School is “doing OK,” according to family members who spoke with News 6 hours after the shooting.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at the Sanford school.

The victim suffered “non-life-threatening injuries,” according to Sanford police. Police said the victim and suspect are males but did not specify their respective ages.

The victim’s father told News 6 his son was shot three times — once in the wrist and once in each leg. As of 2:30 p.m., the father said he and the victim’s mother had not been able to see their son.

Sanford police held a briefing about the shooting and the arrest. Police would not say the suspect is a student at the school, but a school official confirmed to News 6 the accused shooter attends Seminole High School.

Dismissal for students at the high school has been delayed as a result of the shooting.