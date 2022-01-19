73º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Student dismissal delayed at Seminole High School due to shooting

Officials say suspected shooter in custody; classmate wounded

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Seminole High School, Crime, Sanford
Law enforcement responds to Seminole High School after reports of shots fired

SANFORD, Fla. – Seminole High School students will have a delayed dismissal Wednesday because of a shooting at the school.

School officials said students in the 9th grade center will be released close to regular dismissal time and buses will leave at 1:25 p.m. According to the school’s website, students are released at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesdays from the 9th grade center.

The main campus has a release time of 1:10 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Parents who need to pick up their students from the center are asked to enter from the Lakeview Drive entrance.

Law enforcement responded to the school after a student was shot.

Seminole High School is on a “Code Red Lockdown,” according to the district. The ninth-grade center is under a “Code Yellow.”

