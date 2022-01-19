Students hide in closet for hours after classmate shot at Seminole High School

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole High School parents received a scare Wednesday upon hearing reports about a shooting at the school that left one student wounded and another in custody.

Rick Evans, whose daughter is a senior at the Sanford school, said he hopped out of the shower as soon as he heard the news.

“She texted us right away saying that they were barricaded in a building, but she says she was OK and that the shooter probably couldn’t get in the door,” Evans told News 6. “I’m relieved because my daughter just texted me saying she was trying to get to her car, but they won’t let her go right now. I am relieved, but when I first heard, I was shook. I was like, ‘I got to get up here as soon as possible.’”

Sky 6 flies over Seminole High School after shooting. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Kenny Burns also received a text from his daughter about a lockdown at the school in which she and other students were holed away in a closet for two hours.

“You think about everything you see on the news about these kids getting shot in school. We’re on lockdown and you hear from your daughter she’s on lockdown in a closet, that’s an issue,” Burns said. “So, that’s anxiety on my part. Luckily, I’m only about (eight) minutes away, I jumped in my truck and was one of the first people here.”

Evans said the students are “shaken up” after one student shot a classmate just before noon. The student who was shot has non-life-threatening injuries, the school district confirmed to News 6.

“What I want to reiterate to everyone is that we want the parents to understand is that this is an isolated incident. There’s no one else outstanding. We want to make sure they understand that we want to make sure the children are safe. We are still investigating,” said Ronny Neal, public information officer for the Sanford Police Department.

Parents are calling on school officials to bolster their efforts when it comes to incidents like this.

“I want to see what the school is going to do about this situation because the classroom she was in didn’t have a window or even a window on the door to let students in the class,” Evans said. “I think they need to step up security to make sure these students are safe here at the school.”

Burns, whose daughter sent him a video of a student being pulled away in a stretcher, said information from the school district could be clearer and come sooner.

Seminole High School students line up in the hallway following a school shooting on Wednesday. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

“They need to update parents a little better,” Burns said. “I’m looking at the news to get updates... We’re hearing from kids before the school. We need better information.”

Seminole High School’s dismissal was also delayed because of the shooting.