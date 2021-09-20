Cloudy icon
Disney’s Space 220 restaurant stars in opening debut

The restaurant is accepting walk-ins and reservations for later dates

Melissa Perez-Carrillo, Digital Intern

Space 220 restaurant officially open at Epcot.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Disney’s Space 220 restaurant had its galactic grand opening Monday morning at EPCOT.

Visitors can enjoy upscale, contemporary cuisine 220 miles above Earth’s surface for a space-themed, simulated experience.

Disney unveiled the menu on Sept. 14, where guests can partake in a two-course lunch and a three-course dinner that will include a “lift-off” appetizer, “star course” main entrée and “supernova sweets” for dessert.

The eatery will only be accepting walk-ins from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26, but it will be accepting reservations for Sept. 27.

The Space 220 restaurant opening comes in time for the Walt Disney World Resort 50th anniversary celebration on Oct. 1.

