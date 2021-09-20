Disney’s Space 220 restaurant stars in opening debut

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Disney’s Space 220 restaurant had its galactic grand opening Monday morning at EPCOT.

Visitors can enjoy upscale, contemporary cuisine 220 miles above Earth’s surface for a space-themed, simulated experience.

Here is the view on your journey up to the Centauri Space Station. #space220 #Epcot #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/Wr2XtfGzgk — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) September 20, 2021

Disney unveiled the menu on Sept. 14, where guests can partake in a two-course lunch and a three-course dinner that will include a “lift-off” appetizer, “star course” main entrée and “supernova sweets” for dessert.

Bartender making the Red ⭐️Star drink. To the right is the Atmospritz. Left is the Planetary Punch. 🌎 pic.twitter.com/lYGKGPcypf — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) September 20, 2021

The eatery will only be accepting walk-ins from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26, but it will be accepting reservations for Sept. 27.

The Space 220 restaurant opening comes in time for the Walt Disney World Resort 50th anniversary celebration on Oct. 1.

