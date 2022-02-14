64th annual Daytona 500 sells out less than a week before race

Cars reach the starting line for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona International Speedway will see a sold-out crowd this weekend for the 64th annual Daytona 500.

Sunday’s race is “a complete sellout,” according to the speedway.

Speedway officials said in June 2021 the “anticipation” for the race and events is high following a year with limited capacity, masks and social distancing guidelines in place.

“Our sport is as captivating as ever and we are riding some great momentum from the 2021 season, and the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. We are so thankful to the fans who have reserved their place in what will be yet another history-making event at The World Center of Racing,” Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher said in a release. “For those who can’t attend the DAYTONA 500, there are still chances to attend other one-of-a-kind racing events that makes up Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth.”

Speedweeks kicks off Monday night at One Daytona from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with events running Tuesday-Saturday. Learn more about the events by clicking here.

Anyone going to the races is advised to use Seabreeze Bridge and then Mason Avenue/State Road 430 “for quickest access to the Speedway,” according to Daytona Beach police.

Police said anyone not going to the races is advised to use the following roads for eastbound or westbound travel entering the Daytona Beach area:

Dunlawton Avenue/ State Road 421 (Port Orange)

Granada Boulevard/ State Road 40 (Ormond Beach)

LPGA Boulevard

State Road 44 (DeLand/ New Smyrna Beach)