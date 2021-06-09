Daytona 500 tickets for 2022 are now on sale

Cars reach the starting line for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Tickets for the 64th Annual Daytona 500 taking place Presidents Day weekend in 2022 are now on sale.

Officials with Daytona International Speedway said “anticipation” for the race and events is high following a year with limited capacity, masks and social distancing guidelines in place.

[TRENDING: WHOA! Woman gives birth to 10 babies | Cicadas overrun White House press plane | 8-foot gator attacks woman walking dog]

“Our team at the World Center of Racing is ready for their return, as well as new fans to visit and experience the pageantry of the DAYTONA 500. They will be able to do just that, with fully open seating, camping and hospitality, along with the tradition of pre-race festivities,” Frank Kelleher, Daytona International Speedway President said in a release.

Ad

Tickets for this year’s Daytona 500 were limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ticket holders for this year’s race had the option to opt out of festivities or roll them over to the upcoming race and events. Normally, the speedway can hold 101,000 people.

The speedway announced the tentative schedule for events leading up to the race:

Busch Clash on Tuesday, Feb. 16

Daytona 500 Qualifying on Wednesday, Feb. 17

Bluegreen Vacations Duel at Daytona qualifying races on Thursday, Feb. 18

NextEra Energy 250 on Friday, Feb. 19

Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 & Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire on Saturday, Feb. 19

Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 20:

Fans could also enter for a chance to win a pair tickets.

While tickets to the #DAYTONA500 don’t go on sale until tomorrow, here’s your chance to win a pair now.



Tell the world why you're getting vaccinated, and you could win tickets to the 2022 DAYTONA 500 from our partners @GlblCtzn!



👉 https://t.co/Sd9QjVO6tW pic.twitter.com/drxnpxqlhL — Daytona International Speedway (@DAYTONA) June 8, 2021

The speedway president said fans will also be able to “witness, for the first time, NASCAR’s Next Gen cars battling two-and three-wide at 200 mph.”

For more information on tickets, click here.