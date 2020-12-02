63rd Annual Daytona 500 to limit fan capacity

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The grandstands for the Daytona 500 won’t be filled come February.

Daytona International Speedway announced Wednesday it will be limiting the number of fans allowed in the stands for The Great American Race next year. The decision comes as Florida is still grappling with cases of the coronavirus.

“You can rest assured The Great American Race will once again have the aura and atmosphere of the biggest event in motorsports,” the speedway posted to Twitter.

The speedway did not make it clear how many spectators will be allowed in the stadium.

Race officials say the decision will also impact Speedweek events with adjustments to make them more COVID-19 compliant. This includes socially distant seating, limited venue capacity and increased sanitation measures.

Those who purchased tickets for the race can also opt-out of the 2021 festivities and choose to roll over their tickets for the following year instead. People who choose this option must complete the opt-out form by Dec. 11. Current ticketholders can read more about their options here.

Fans who plan to still attend events don’t have to take any further action, according to Daytona International Speedway.

“The fans at (the) track and at home create the energy of The Great American Race. While we unfortunately won’t be able to have everyone here with us in 2021, your support and passion will still be felt in February, " Daytona International Speedway said on Twitter.