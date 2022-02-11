Universal Orlando will no longer require masks for fully vaccinated guests

ORLANDO, Fla. – Guests who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer have to wear masks at Universal Orlando starting Saturday.

Universal said in a release Friday guests will not have to wear masks indoors or outdoors if they are fully vaccinated.

The change comes nearly two months after Universal Orlando brought back the requirement for all guests and team members when Florida COVID cases were surging as a result of the omicron variant.

Those visiting the parks who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear face coverings while walking in indoor spaces.

Also effective Saturday, Universal Orlando team members who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a mask onstage, backstage, indoors or outdoors, the company said in an email. Unvaccinated team members will still be required to wear a mask at all times while on property.

The resort said the update is based on local trends. As of last Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 132,622 new COVID cases.