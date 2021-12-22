Universal Orlando to require face coverings for guests and team members indoors

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is bringing back its face covering requirement for all guests and team members beginning Dec. 24.

The reversal in policy comes as Florida reported 20,194 new infections to the CDC from Tuesday, according to federal data posted Wednesday afternoon.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“The health and safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority. As a result, face coverings will now be required, effective Friday, Dec. 24, at all public indoor locations within Universal Orlando Resort for both guests and team members regardless of vaccination status - including restaurants, shops, and indoor hotel public areas,” Universal Orlando said in a statement on Wednesday. “Face coverings are also required at all attractions from the moment guests enter the queue to when they exit the experience. Based on these updates, guests are expected to bring a face covering with them for their visit.”

Ad

Back in May Universal Orlando dropped its mask mandate requirement for fully vaccinated guests.

Walt Disney World already has a facial covering requirement for guests in all indoor locations.

Click here for more information about Universal Orlando’s safety guidelines.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.