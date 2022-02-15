VIDEO: Drone helps nab man waiting in woman’s home after threatening to shoot her, Volusia deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man waiting to ambush a woman in her home was spotted climbing out of a window by a deputy’s drone as he then ran through the backyard in an attempt to get away from authorities Monday morning, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the victim told deputies 27-year-old Johnathan Hernandez texted her Sunday night saying he was heading to her house in Deltona to shoot her.

[TRENDING: VIDEO: Drunken woman on motorized suitcase leads police chase through Orlando airport, officials say | Kevin Hart is coming to Orlando| Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The victim did not stay at her house overnight and returned with deputies Monday around 6:40 a.m. so they can check and clear the house.

When deputies announced at the front door they were there, a drone being operated by another deputy saw someone leaving the back bedroom window, run through the backyard and jump a fence into a neighboring yard, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to an incident report, deputies told Hernandez to get on the ground and he “refused to comply,” running from the deputies through the backyards of other homes.

Johnathan Hernandez (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

The deputies followed and were able to take Hernandez into custody. Officials said Hernandez had a backpack with him with a loaded pistol.

Hernandez told deputies he got scared when he saw several deputies outside the woman’s home and ran, according to the report. He said he used a key to enter the woman’s home and when asked about the threat to shoot her, he said he makes statements like that when he is mad, the report said.

Ad

He faces charges of armed burglary, making written threats to kill or do bodily injury and resisting an officer without violence.

Hernandez was booked into the Volusia County jail and is being held on a $20,500 bond.

Watch the video below: