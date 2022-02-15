‘We are trying everything:’ Osceola schools holds job fair as it continues to see bus driver shortage

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The School District of Osceola County held another job fair on Tuesday as leaders say they’re facing an on-going bus driver shortage.

Workers accepted applications and conducted interviews at the district’s transportation department, which is located at 401 Simpson Road.

Assistant Director Randy Wheeler said there’s currently a shortage of about 30 bus drivers, which means some students have experienced delays getting to and from school.

“We started today with one out of every five routes without a driver,” Wheeler said. “It’s quite a challenge.”

[TRENDING: VIDEO: Drunken woman on motorized suitcase leads police chase through Orlando airport, officials say | Kevin Hart is coming to Orlando| Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Osceola County joins every other district in Central Florida as it faces a transportation need.

The district has held a bus driver job fair each month, but results have been mixed. While some positions have been filled, others have opened because of retirement or drivers seeking a job elsewhere.

“We are trying everything we can think of and then some,” Wheeler said. “It’s difficult to hire people into these jobs, but we are making some progress.”

In some cases, Osceola County has turned to using a private bus company to fill the gaps in bus routes.

“This private company has the ability that they can transport some of our kids for us and we’re paying them,” Wheeler said.

Anyone interested in applying to be a driver for the Osceola School district does not need a Commercial Driver’s License. Training will be provided to get CDL certification.

According to the district benefits of becoming a school bus driver include:

Ad

· Competitive wages

· Excellent benefits, including the Florida Retirement plan after completion of a probationary period, an employee Wellness Program, use of the Center for Employee Health and medical insurance at no cost to the employee, an Employee Assistance Program, and more.

· No nights and weekends required and off most major holidays

· Flexible schedules

Anyone interested in becoming a bus driver can apply at https://jobs.osceolaschools.net/support-staff-substitute-bus-driver/job/18389567 or call 407-518-4540