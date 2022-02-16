Oink-tastic times await families at Peppa Pig Theme Park

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Get ready to snort, giggle and play at Peppa Pig Theme Park.

The all-new park, just steps from the Legoland Florida Resort, features a beautiful blend of themed attractions, splash pads, playgrounds and entertainment.

On Wednesday, theme park leaders allowed a handful of media out to see all the fun that awaits families.

[TRENDING: Closed department store transformed into 2-story entertainment center in Sanford mall | VIDEO: Drunken woman on motorized suitcase leads police chase through Orlando airport, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“For anyone with preschool kids, they probably know exactly who Peppa Pig is! She has her own show, and it’s been extremely popular with kids throughout the world, especially here in the U.S. as well,” explained Rex Jackson, Managing Director of Legoland Florida Resorts and Peppa Pig Theme Park North America. “We know we’re bringing a character here that kids know and love.”

The park can be explained in two words: colorful and cute.

Fun Fair at Peppa Pig Theme Park (McReynolds)

From the moment families with “little piggies” step under the rainbow entrance, they enter the world of the beloved British cartoon. The park is packed with charming music and sound effects that make for the perfect family outing. The theme park includes six themed rides including Grampy Rabbit’s Dinosaur Adventure, Mr. Bull’s High Striker, Grandad Dog’s Pirate Boat Ride, Peppa Pig’s Balloon Ride and in the center of the park, Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster.

Daddy Pig's roller coaster at Peppa Pig Theme Park (McReynolds)

Scattered throughout are also six playscapes and activities including Granny Pig’s Garden, Rebecca Rabbit’s Playground and George’s Tricycle Trail.

Ad

George's Tricycle Trail (McReynolds)

In the center of the park is also the Muddy Puddle Splash Pad play area that features a number of fountains, slides, water tunnels and a giant bucket that dumps water every couple of minutes.

“Muddy Puddles are key to Peppa’s fun, no matter what day it is. Here at Peppa Pig Theme Park it’s water, not mud,” said Kelly Hornick, head of marketing and communications. “Kids can interact with buttons that trigger water somewhere else. There are slides, so parents should remember to bring a swimsuit!”

Muddy Puddle Splash Pad at Peppa Pig Theme Park (McReynolds)

When the park opens to the public it will be a certified autism center, something park leaders are extremely proud of.

The theme park announced last year that they were partnering with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to earn the special accreditation. Officials said many of the attractions have been developed with kid-friendly accessibility in mind.

Ad

Peppa Pig Balloon Ride (McReynolds)

“All of our attractions have been ranked across the five senses and how those five senses might be affected,” explained Hornick. “If a child may be triggered by audio sensors, bright lights or loud noises, their parents can have those tools and know exactly what to expect before they even get here.”

One of the six playscapes inside Peppa Pig Theme Park (McReynolds)

Rides inside the park have also been developed to allow children in wheelchairs to ride or play with ease, including the Muddy Puddles Splash Pad and Peppa Pig’s Balloon Ride. Leaders said nearby Legoland Florida Resort is getting the same type of accreditation.

Speaking with Rex Jackson, Managing Director of @LEGOLANDFlorida and @PeppaPigFlorida | Spoke about how new theme park will be a certified autism center when it opens. 🐽 https://t.co/pRgLSfAV3G pic.twitter.com/kyUH6AKu0i — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) February 16, 2022

During the hot summer months, the park has a number of shaded areas to keep cool. Families can relax in giant bean bag style chairs watching Peppa Pig episodes in the air-conditioned cinema or enjoy a live show under the shade at Mr. Potato’s Showtime Arena.

Peppa Pig Cinema (McReynolds)

No trip to the park is complete without some delicious food at Miss Rabbit’s Diner.

Ad

The sit-down quick-service restaurant will offer a satisfying selection of classic family favorites, fresh healthy choices and delicious desserts.

Inside Miss Rabbit's Diner (McReynolds)

For the smaller “piggies” at the park, leaders said the restaurant will be serving up three-cheese grilled cheese sandwiches, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, chicken salads, pizzas and baked mac and cheese. Older “piggies” can savor a rice and quinoa bowl, a smoked brisket melt on herbed focaccia with aged provolone or a classic Margherita-styled flatbread. Desserts include a signature chocolate or strawberry Muddy Puddle Milkshakes or Marshmallow “Mud” Cup.

Upon leaving the park guests can pick up a Peppa Pig souvenir at Mr. Fox’s Shop. The gift shop features Peppa Pig stuffed animals, toys and games.

Inside the Peppa Pig theme park gift shop. So many oink-tastic gifts to take home. 🐽 @PeppaPigFlorida pic.twitter.com/nW5UUK3yRk — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) February 16, 2022

One day tickets to Peppa Pig Theme Park start at $30.99. If you purchase online and in advance. A limited number of annual passes are still on sale and start at $74.99.

Ad

The theme park opens to the public officially on Feb. 24.

Click here to learn more.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.