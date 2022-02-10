Tasty treats, menus revealed for Peppa Pig theme park restaurant

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – The Peppa Pig theme park has revealed the delicious foods on the menu at the all-new restaurant, Miss Rabbit’s Diner.

The sit-down restaurant is scheduled to open alongside the theme park on Feb. 24.

“Miss Rabbit’s Diner is a sit-down, quick-service location that will offer a satisfying selection of American bites from classic family favorites and handheld sandwiches to an assortment of fresh healthy choices and delicious desserts,” park leaders described in a news release.

The restaurant will offer comfortable booth seating inside along with outdoor seating that will have views of the nearby Pirate Island Sand Play area and Peppa’s Pedal Bike Tour.

For the smaller “piggies” at the park, leaders said the restaurant will be serving up three-cheese grilled cheese sandwiches, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, chicken salads, delicious pizzas and baked mac and cheese. All kids’ meals will include a fruit cup or snack pack and apple juice.

Three-cheese grilled cheese sandwich (Peppa Pig Theme Park)

The theme park is also promising some flavorful dishes for adults.

Smoked brisket melt (Peppa Pig Theme Park)

Older “piggies” can savor an exotic rice and quinoa bowl, a juicy smoked brisket melt on herbed focaccia with aged provolone or a classic Margherita-styled flatbread.

Classic blend of rice, quinoa, amaranth, black beans, arugula, roasted vegetables and peppers, topped with an avocado tomato "smash" (Peppa Pig Theme Park)

Guests can end their playful day on a sweet note.

The restaurant will offer signature chocolate or strawberry Muddy Puddle Milkshakes.

Families can also try a sweet cinnamon bun or dig deep into a Marshmallow “Mud” Cup, which includes layers of marshmallow, chocolate pudding, Oreo crumbles, and gummy frogs.

Marshmallow "Mud" Cup (Peppa Pig Theme Park)

Of course, this is just one piece to the all-new theme park.

When it opens to guests, it will feature Peppa Pig-inspired rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and water areas known as “muddy puddles.”

Tickets, annual passes and vacation packages are now available online.

