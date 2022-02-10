Cute alert: Disney’s newest babirusa piglet makes debut

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Walt Disney World is sharing some adorable news and photos from Animal Kingdom this week.

The park has now debuted the newest babirusa piglet named Nutmeg.

According to a post on social media, the piglet is the second of its kind to be born at the theme park.

Babirusa piglet born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. (Disney's Animals, Science and Environment)

“Nutmeg spent a few months backstage bonding with mom before making her first on-stage appearance to guests. Her keepers left lots of enrichment items for her to find, and she has quickly made herself at home in The Oasis,” Disney leaders said in the post.

Disney said Nutmeg was born under the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan.

Babirusa piglet born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park (Disney's Animals, Science and Environment)

The babirusa pig lives in isolated parts of the Indonesian island of Sulawesi as well as several nearby islands. Males have distinct looping tusks. The pigs are a vulnerable species threatened by habitat destruction, making the birth a great contribution to the animal’s conservation.

Guests can find the pigs in The Oasis, near the front of the theme park.

