Happiest place in history? Smithsonian museum looking for photos of Disney through the decades

ORLANDO, Fla. – Your Disney pictures may be destined for the Smithsonian.

That’s right. The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History announced its seeking any photos of the Disney parks over the decades.

[TRENDING: Fuddruckers closes all Central Florida locations, no reason give | Here’s the Central Florida city leading state in most lightning in 2021 | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to its website, the museum is seeking photos of individuals and their friends and family at Disneyland or Walt Disney World. Museum officials said they want to see everything you experienced, from character meet-and-greets to thrilling rides to tuckered out toddlers.

Ad

“We won’t be able to use all the images we receive, as we have limited space. Privacy and permissions rules will also impact which images we can use. If you aren’t the child in the photo (or their guardian), we won’t be able to use photos in which a child’s face is identifiable. Same for Disney cast members,” according to the museum’s website.

Those interested can send their photos to NMAH-DisneyStories@si.edu with a few sentences about the photo and your Disney Park story that accompanies it, your name and the best way to contact you.

For more information, click here.