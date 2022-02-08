Disney, Orlando Health, Sanford Airport hiring at 3 Central Florida job fairs

Orlando Sanford International Airport to go on hiring spree

ORLANDO, Fla. – Three different Central Florida companies are hosting separate job fairs starting Wednesday morning.

Walt Disney World, Orlando Health and Orlando Sanford International Airport are hiring for various roles at their respective job fairs.

Find more information on each hiring event listed below:

Walt Disney World

CareerSource Central Florida is partnering with Disney to recruit for housekeeping, custodial, culinary and quick service restaurant attendant roles. The minimum pay for each position is $15 an hour.

Those interested are required to register before the event here. If any applicants have trouble with registration, contact CareerSource’s Business Services Consultant Frank Jones at fjones@careersourcecf.com.

Time:

8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Location:

Southeast Orange County Career Center

5784 S. Semoran Blvd.

Orlando, FL 32822

Orlando Health

The Orange County health company is looking to expand its clinical and non-clinical teams at multiple job fairs, including one on Wednesday. The hiring spree kicks off with its human resources job fair, where open positions include clinical instructor, employee relations coordinator, human resources business partner, learning consultant and recruiter. Later in the coming weeks, it’s also hiring neuroscience and cardiology clinical professionals.

For more information on this hiring event, and two others being held Thursday, Feb. 10 and Thursday, Feb. 17, click here.

Time:

8 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Location:

Orlando Health Wound Healing Center

55 W. Gore Street

Orlando, Florida 32806

Orlando Sanford International Airport

Orlando Sanford International Airport invites those interested to jet set off to a new job at its upcoming hiring event. Airport officials said applicants must be fully vaccinated. Parking will also be compensated for those attending. The airport is hiring ramp agents, fueling, commissary, aircraft and facilities appearance and passenger service agent workers.

For more information on the event, visit the airport’s website.

Time:

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Location:

Orlando Sanford International Airport (Baggage claim area 7-9)

1200 Red Cleveland Blvd.

Sanford, Florida 32773