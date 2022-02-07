Fuddruckers closes all Central Florida locations, no reason given

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fuddruckers abruptly closed its two Central Florida locations on Monday.

The company announced the closures in a Facebook post with the headline “All our Orlando’s (sic) restaurants have closed.”

The post reads as follows:

“Dear valued customers and friends,

After a great deal of careful consideration, we are definitely closing our restaurants. It was a difficult decision, but ultimately necessary.

We thank all our customers, suppliers, collaborators and employees for so many years of service. We always try to be the best and deliver the best to our customers.

We will be forever grateful

Sincerely, Fuddruckers Orlando”

Prior to this, the last social media post from the fast-casual chain’s location at 4311 E. Colonial Drive was on Jan. 31.

That location and the Apopka location, 2300 E. Semoran Blvd., were the only two locations in Central Florida. The only remaining locations in the state are four South Florida locations in the Miami area.

