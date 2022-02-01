70º

Mystic Ice Cream opens new shop in Eustis

Ice cream parlor offers 32 flavors at any given time, including ‘adult flavors’ with alcohol

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Sundae from Mystic Ice Cream (Darrel Day/Mystic Ice Cream)

EUSTIS, Fla. – Mystic Ice Cream is opening its third location Tuesday in Eustis.

Darrell and Lisa Day, the owners of Mystic Ice Cream, announced the new location in December. The new location sits at 38 E. Magnolia Ave.

“We can’t wait to meet all of you and are thankful to be welcomed into this vibrant community,” a post on the business’s Facebook page reads.

This is the second location for Mystic Ice Cream in Lake County. The couple had opened a location in Leesburg, 314 W. Main St., in February 2021.

Mystic Ice Cream got its start in Fruitland Park, 1217 W. Miller Blvd., just outside The Villages. The Days took over Mystic Ice Cream from its original owner on Dec. 10, 2019. In addition to the three locations, the couple also operates a Mystic Ice Cream truck that travels to communities around Central Florida.

Mystic Ice Cream's truck (Darrel Day/Mystic Ice Cream)

The ice cream parlor offers 32 flavors at any given time, including some “adult ice cream” which contains some alcohol.

Darrell Day said he and his wife look forward to becoming part of a new community.

“I think it’s important to know that we will be an active part of what takes place in Eustis,” he said. “So all the special events they do there, we’ll be present for that. I think we have something for everyone. It’s a family business and it’s kooky fun and — these days to actually have a time where you can and just enjoy yourself and not worry about politics or the rest of the world — we try to set a tone for that with our business.”

