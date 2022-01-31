Chef Art Smith opening diner at Orlando International Airport

(John Raoux, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Chef Art Smith plans on opening his second Central Florida restaurant at the Orlando International Airport.

Smith announced the location of the restaurant, called Sunshine Diner, on Facebook Thursday.

“Very excited to announce our first airport restaurant at Orlando International Airport, it’s taken many years but finally, people from all over the world will get to taste us,” the post reads.

The post goes on to say that the restaurant will open sometime in the summer of 2022.

“Don’t expect anything like our other restaurants. (It) will be unique and part of my dream to revitalize the great American diner,” the post reads.

Smith, who is from Florida, has several restaurants across the country. His first Central Florida restaurant is Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’, located at Disney Springs.

Concept art shared by Smith on social media shows the restaurant with a full bar with seating, tables and booths as well as a “grab-and-go” section with premade food.

The post does not say where in the airport Sunshine Diner will be located.