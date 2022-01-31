Dajen Eats closed while expanding Eatonville restaurant

Chef Jenn Ross is the owner of Dajen Eats Café and Creamery and she is serving up some of the best vegan food with a Jamaican flare in Central Florida.

EATONVILLE, Fla. – Chef Jenn Ross has temporarily closed her restaurant, Dajen Eats, in Eatonville as work is underway to expand the business.

Ross announced the expansion on the restaurant’s Facebook page Friday.

“For 4 years our cafe operated on 100 amps of power. TOTAL. That is next to nothing. For reference, our commercial oven used 50 amps. These 4 years have been an exercise in ‘making it work.’ We just acquired additional space — which doubles the cafe size and triples our electrical availability. I am excited to see what happens when things ‘just work,’” Ross said on social media.

She added the restaurant will be closed for a few more weeks “as we get everything sorted,” but did not give an exact timetable for that reopening.

Dajen Eats, 323 E. Kennedy Blvd., has been open in its Eatonville location for the past four years, serving Jamaican-inspired vegan meals and vegan ice cream. Dajen Eats also has food truck, offering vegan burgers and fries.

Chef Jenn Ross was a past guest on the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find her episode in the media player below:

Prior to announcing the expansion plans, Ross offered a more cryptic outlook on the future of Dajen Eats.

In a Jan. 8 social media post, she said she was taking a few weeks off to “really think about what we want to do next.”

“What we are certain of is we are committed to remaining in Eatonville, providing great vegan food with a Jamaican flair. How that looks? Well, we’re not sure. It may be bigger. It may be different. It may even be the same. But we’ll take the time to really plan and act instead of reacting. So when we reopen, it will be a joyous occasion for everyone,” the post read.

It now appears Ross has decided to go with the “bigger” option for the future of her business.