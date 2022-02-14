SEA LIFE Orlando celebrates arrival of 4 guitarfish

ORLANDO, Fla. – SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium is preparing for the grand debut of four guitarfish.

The aquarium located at ICON Park said the four fish will be found in Stingray Cove, which is already home to Ted the loggerhead sea turtle and Joy the zebra shark.

“The aptly named Gibson, Fender, Ibanez and Martin will be part of a breeding program at SEA LIFE Orlando where expert scientists will work to aid in the long-term survival of the critically-endangered species of rays,” the aquarium said in a news release.

According to NOAA Fisheries, guitarfishes have a moderately depressed, elongated, shark-like body form, well-separated dorsal fins, and an elongated wedge-shaped snout.

Guitarfish Are Coming to SEA LIFE Orlando (SEA LIFE Orlando)

The main threats to the common guitarfish are commercial fishing to supply the shark fin trade and subsistence fishing to supply meat to growing coastal populations. They are close relatives to skates and rays.

In 2017, NOAA Fisheries listed the species as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

The four guitarfish will make their public debut sometime in March.

