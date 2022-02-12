Walt Disney World introduces new star-studded character cavalcade

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has debuted one of its largest ever character cavalcades at Magic Kingdom.

Guests can now enjoy the all-new “Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade,” which runs daily at the park and stars nearly 30 Disney and Pixar characters.

[TRENDING: Melbourne officer pulled over for possible DUI was ticketed for speeding weeks later, video shows | 14-year-old suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Titusville teen, police say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Leading the entertainment is Miguel from “Coco” in his mariachi best. This is the first time guests can catch the character at the Magic Kingdom.

“Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade” (McReynolds)

Other characters include Nick and Judy from “Zootopia,” Baloo and King Louie from “The Jungle Book,” Pocohantas, José Carioca and Panchito from “The Three Caballeros,” Merida from “Brave,” Moana, The Incredibles, and many more.

“Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade” (McReynolds)

The new cavalcade is one of several forms of entertainment returning to Walt Disney World in the coming weeks.

“Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade” (McReynolds)

On March 9, guests will get to see the “Festival of Fantasy Parade” once again.

Here at #MagicKingdom checking out the all-new “Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade” | So much 🎶 energy and fun! #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/WG58BTKXYv — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) February 12, 2022

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.