81º

Theme Parks

Walt Disney World introduces new star-studded character cavalcade

Cavalcade runs daily at Magic Kingdom

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Walt Disney World, Disney World, Theme Parks, Entertainment
“Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade” (McReynolds)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has debuted one of its largest ever character cavalcades at Magic Kingdom.

Guests can now enjoy the all-new “Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade,” which runs daily at the park and stars nearly 30 Disney and Pixar characters.

[TRENDING: Melbourne officer pulled over for possible DUI was ticketed for speeding weeks later, video shows | 14-year-old suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Titusville teen, police say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Leading the entertainment is Miguel from “Coco” in his mariachi best. This is the first time guests can catch the character at the Magic Kingdom.

“Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade” (McReynolds)

Other characters include Nick and Judy from “Zootopia,” Baloo and King Louie from “The Jungle Book,” Pocohantas, José Carioca and Panchito from “The Three Caballeros,” Merida from “Brave,” Moana, The Incredibles, and many more.

“Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade” (McReynolds)

The new cavalcade is one of several forms of entertainment returning to Walt Disney World in the coming weeks.

“Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade” (McReynolds)

On March 9, guests will get to see the “Festival of Fantasy Parade” once again.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

email