14-year-old suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Titusville teen, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A 14-year-old suspect was taken into custody Friday in connection with a shooting on a Titusville bike trail that left a 17-year-old dead, police said.

The Titusville Police Department said Mims teen Laneitri L Rollins is facing a first-degree murder charge associated with the fatal shooting of Mercutio Nicholias Burford Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. near 1100 N. Washington Avenue, according to investigators.

Police said the 17-year-old victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died hours later.

The suspect will be transported to the Brevard County Juvenile Detention Center Friday evening, the department said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.