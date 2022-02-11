2 killed in crash on SR-408 near Semoran Boulevard in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two people were killed early Friday in a crash on State Road 408 in Orlando.

The double fatal crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of SR-408 near the Semoran Boulevard toll plaza.

All eastbound lanes were closed in the area but reopened just before 8:40 a.m. Westbound lanes at Semoran Boulevard reopened around 7:35 a.m.

Police said the wreck involved multiple vehicles and at least one pedestrian, but investigators are still trying to piece together exactly what happened.

The names of the victims have not been released.

SR-408 east and west travel lanes at Conway are now OPEN

- PLEASE drive safely this morning pic.twitter.com/7oqKT6mq7u — “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) February 11, 2022