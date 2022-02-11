65º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

2 killed in crash on SR-408 near Semoran Boulevard in Orlando

Double fatal wreck involves multiple vehicles, at least 1 pedestrian

John Ambrogne, Executive Producer

Tags: Traffic, Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two people were killed early Friday in a crash on State Road 408 in Orlando.

The double fatal crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of SR-408 near the Semoran Boulevard toll plaza.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

All eastbound lanes were closed in the area but reopened just before 8:40 a.m. Westbound lanes at Semoran Boulevard reopened around 7:35 a.m.

Police said the wreck involved multiple vehicles and at least one pedestrian, but investigators are still trying to piece together exactly what happened.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

John Ambrogne is an executive producer for News 6 and has been with WKMG-TV since 2012. John graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism from Syracuse University and has covered breaking news and major events in Central Florida since 2002.

email