Driver hospitalized after vehicle overturns in Ocala crash, police say

A single-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 40 and SW 60th Avenue in Ocala, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

OCALA, Fla. – A driver is hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash in Ocala Thursday, according to the police department.

The Ocala Police Department said southbound lanes are still blocked at the intersection of State Road 140 and SW 60th Avenue.

The crash occurred at 11:50 a.m., Ocala police said in a press release. Marion County Fire Rescue, Marion County Sheriffs Office and Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene and found the driver trapped inside the vehicle, which blocked the southbound lane of SW 60th Avenue.

Police said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to overturn.

Ocala police tweeted about the crash at 12:23 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No other information was made available at the time of this report.