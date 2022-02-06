1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Ocala, officials say

OCALA, Fla. – A crash on Interstate 75 in Ocala that involved two semi-trucks and three passenger vehicles sent one person to the hospital Sunday morning, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

First responders were initially dispatched to a single-vehicle collision, but the incident was updated en route to a multiple-vehicle crash, officials said.

Two semi-trucks — one of them jackknifed — and three cars at the scene of the crash blocked all southbound lanes of I-75 near exit 350 to Hernando/Dunnellon, according to a news release.

No occupants of any vehicle were entrapped in the crash and vehicular damage ranged from major to minor, officials said.

One person was taken to the hospital, the release said, but details of their injuries were not initially provided. No other injuries were reported, officials said.

Ocala Fire Rescue said it was assisted by the Ocala Police Department, Florida Highway Patrol and Marion County Fire Rescue.

No other information has been made available at the time of this report.