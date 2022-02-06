ORLANDO, Fla. – A homicide investigation began at an Orlando banquet hall early Sunday morning after a man was shot there and later died, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to Majestic Event Center at 3:15 a.m. in reference to a shooting, police said. One victim at the scene, a man, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

[TRENDING: New look: Walt Disney World doing away with iconic purple road signs | 3 arrested after violence at Nazi rally in Orange County, deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

A security guard at the banquet hall told News 6 that a person had been shot. Out front, a flyer for an event on Saturday could be seen that stated the event ended at 3 a.m. Dozens of evidence markers were seen placed on the ground outside next to apparent shell casings as investigators worked the scene.

Police investigate fatal shooting at Orlando banquet hall Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

No other information has been made available at the time of this report.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.