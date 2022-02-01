64º

WATCH AT 10:45 A.M.: Polk Sheriff Grady Judd to discuss deputy shooting a suspect

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment, but few details have been released

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – A Polk County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting early Tuesday, but few details have been released.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said one person was shot by a deputy around 2 a.m. and taken to a hospital for treatment.

No deputies were injured.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a news conference at 10:45 a.m. to offer more details about the shooting.

No other information was immediately released.

ClickOrlando.com will stream the news conference at the top of this story.

