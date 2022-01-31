58º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Victim found shot, killed in car after possible drug deal, Titusville police say

Car found near Knox McRae Drive and Jupiter Avenue, officers say

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Titusville, Titusville Police Department, Crime, Shooting
[PHOTO: FILE]

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A victim found dead inside a car Sunday night may have been shot during a drug deal, according to the Titusville Police Department.

The department said it received reports of gunshots and a car speeding in the area of Knox McRae Drive and Jupiter Avenue around 8 p.m.

[TRENDING: Leaders condemn anti-Semitic behavior from demonstrators in Orange County | Elon Musk offers UCF student $5K to take down his Twitter account | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Officers who responded to the area found the vehicle near the north end of Jupiter Avenue. Authorities said a handgun, ammunition and “illegal drugs” were found inside the car as well.

Police said they’re investigating the shooting and information the victim may have been involved in a drug deal when they were shot.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting, and would like to remain anonymous, is asked to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando.com team in March 2021.

email

twitter