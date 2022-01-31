Victim found shot, killed in car after possible drug deal, Titusville police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A victim found dead inside a car Sunday night may have been shot during a drug deal, according to the Titusville Police Department.

The department said it received reports of gunshots and a car speeding in the area of Knox McRae Drive and Jupiter Avenue around 8 p.m.

[TRENDING: Leaders condemn anti-Semitic behavior from demonstrators in Orange County | Elon Musk offers UCF student $5K to take down his Twitter account | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Officers who responded to the area found the vehicle near the north end of Jupiter Avenue. Authorities said a handgun, ammunition and “illegal drugs” were found inside the car as well.

Police said they’re investigating the shooting and information the victim may have been involved in a drug deal when they were shot.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting, and would like to remain anonymous, is asked to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.