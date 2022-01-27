62º

WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Civil rights attorney discusses fatal shooting of man by Titusville police

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

James Lowery, 40, was shot and killed by a Titusville police officer after a physical altercation Sunday night, according to investigators (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A civil rights lawyer will hold a news conference Thursday morning about a Titusville police shooting that left a 40-year-old man dead in December.

Titusville police responded to a neighborhood near Elizabeth Avenue and Queen Street on Dec. 26 for calls reporting that a man and woman were fighting. The Titusville Police Department said an officer identified the man when they arrived and pursued him, leading to a physical altercation between the two.

The man, identified as James Lowery, was fatally shot by a police officer.

Lowery’s family questions whether police identified the right suspect.

“James don’t have a girlfriend. So why would he be arguing with somebody,” said LaQuetha Byrom, who told News 6 that her best friend was walking home when the incident occurred.

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump will speak about the shooting at 10 a.m. in Titusville.

News 6 will stream the news conference at the top of this story when it begins.

