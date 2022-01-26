59º

WATCH LIVE: Lawyers announce wrongful death lawsuit against Orange County group home

Attorney Ben Crump says 27-year-old man died after being restrained by staff

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A wrongful death lawsuit will be announced by prominent civil rights lawyers Wednesday morning against a Central Florida group home where a 27-year-old man died.

Attorney Ben Crump will be joined by co-counsel Natalie Jackson, Matthew Dietz and Aaron Karger to announce the lawsuit against Oconee Group home for the wrongful death of Caleb Walker.

According to the law firm, Walker — who had autism — was restrained for at least 20 minutes by staff members before he died.

The lawyers will be holding a news conference outside the Orange County courthouse at 11 a.m. News 6 will stream it live at the top of this story when it begins.

